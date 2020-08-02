Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19, both travel-related

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, both of which are related to travel outside of Canada.

In a statement Sunday, the province said both cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax, and are in self-isolation.

Public health officials said one of the new cases is connected to two travel-related cases reported on Friday.

Those previous cases were the first since July 15 in Nova Scotia and involved people who had travelled together outside Canada.

The province now has four active cases of COVID-19, but no one is in hospital due to the virus.

A mandatory mask rule came into effect Friday in most indoor public spaces across Nova Scotia, including businesses and places of worship.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said the measure is necessary to minimize any potential second wave of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has recorded 1,071 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.

