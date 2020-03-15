Nova Scotia says it has first three presumptive cases of coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Premier Stephen McNeil, seen here on Dec. 18, 2019, and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to release further details at a news conference in Halifax scheduled for 3 p.m. local time. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia has confirmed its first three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all related to travel.

In a news release, the Health Department says the individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to release further details at a news conference in Halifax scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier, the provincial Justice Department announced it had moved to restrict access to provincial jails as it looks to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19.

The department says jails will be closed to volunteer organizations until further notice and effective immediately.

Visits to inmates by family and friends will also be restricted to non-contact, with interactions conducted through a glass partition and the use of a phone system for conversations.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.