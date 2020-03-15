Nova Scotia says it has first three presumptive cases of coronavirus

Nova Scotia has confirmed its first three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all related to travel.
In a news release, the Health Department says the individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to release further details at a news conference in Halifax scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.
Earlier, the provincial Justice Department announced it had moved to restrict access to provincial jails as it looks to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19.
The department says jails will be closed to volunteer organizations until further notice and effective immediately.
Visits to inmates by family and friends will also be restricted to non-contact, with interactions conducted through a glass partition and the use of a phone system for conversations.
