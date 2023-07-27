Open this photo in gallery: A motorist stops to survey the damage to a washed-out bridge following a major rain event near Newport Corner, Nova Scotia, on July 23.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works says it has repaired nearly 500 sections of damaged paved and gravel roads and 60 road shoulders since last weekend’s record storm caused severe flooding.

Crews have also replaced 62 culverts, but there are still about 20 provincial road closures, down from nearly 60 on Saturday.

The department says 19 bridges that needed minor repairs have reopened.

Another 29 bridges needed more extensive repairs and some are open with precautions such as weight limits, while another seven bridges will need to be replaced.

Crews continue to assess a 60-metre bridge near Exit 7 on Highway 103, which remains closed along with the highway between Exits 7 and 8 on the province’s South Shore.

Public Works say around 200 of its staff and 40 private contractor crews are working on repairs.