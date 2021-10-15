 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi’kmaq community

YARMOUTH, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack has confirmed the missing man is from his First Nation and he thanked the search and rescue teams, private boat operators and commercial fishers in St. Marys Bay.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi’kmaq community who went overboard during his vessel’s journey back to harbour.

The Halifax rescue co-ordination centre says the man’s remains were found today at about 2 p.m. after searchers located some of his personal effects floating on the water.

The search began about an hour after the man, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing at about 4 a.m. on Thursday.

A spokesman for the rescue co-ordination centre says the captain had been at the wheel of the vessel Miss Janet as it travelled from Shelburne to Saulnierville, but when one of the three crew awoke at 3:30 a.m. he was no longer there.

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack has confirmed the man is from his First Nation and he thanked the search and rescue teams, private boat operators and commercial fishers in St. Marys Bay “who have graciously joined the effort to bring our brother home.”

Sack says the community is requesting “privacy and support” in the coming days.

The rescue co-ordination centre wrote on Twitter that the remains would be transported ashore, transferred to the RCMP and returned to his family.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families, friends, and community,” it said.

