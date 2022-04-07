Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health, on March 17, 2020. Nova Scotia’s weekly COVID-19 report is showing a significant jump in the number of positive lab cases.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s weekly COVID-19 report is showing a significant jump in the number of positive cases confirmed by PCR testing.

For the week that ended Wednesday, the province is reporting new 6,991 positive lab cases of the Omicron and BA.2 variants of novel coronavirus.

That’s 2,803 more confirmed cases than were reported the previous week, when there were 4,188.

Health officials say there were also eight deaths recorded over the last week, bringing the total to 263 since the pandemic began.

There were 61 new hospital admissions due to the virus and 32 discharges, and as of Wednesday a total of 57 people were in hospital with the disease.

Officials also confirmed the province will be making a second booster shot available to adults 70 and older, with details on the rollout to come next week.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.