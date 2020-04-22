Nova Scotia shooter acted alone during rampage, RCMP say

Open this photo in gallery A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S., on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

RCMP say they now believe that a 51-year-old man acted alone in a rampage that left 22 people dead across rural Nova Scotia over the weekend, but police are continuing to investigate whether someone may have aided the shooter in advance of the attacks.

“It would include any number of elements, in terms of support,” said Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, speaking at a press conference in Dartmouth on Wednesday afternoon. “You can just imagine, whether it’s transportation, the weapons, the [authentic RCMP uniform the suspect was wearing], the vehicle itself, associates here and elsewhere. These are all the elements of the investigation that are currently being explored.”

He said the source of the RCMP uniform is “a key element of the investigation.”

Among the 22 people killed in the weekend attack in Nova Scotia was veteran RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson. The shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed by police late Sunday morning, 13 hours after police were first called to the community of Portapique for reports of a shooting. He is considered by RCMP to be the 23rd deceased arising from the weekend’s events.

It is the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

On Wednesday, Chief Supt. Leather released new details about the series of events that occurred in the period between the initial call and the gunman’s death, including defending the RCMP’s decision not to issue a provincial alert during the manhunt, but instead to spread the information via Twitter.

He said RCMP first responded to a “possible shooting” in Portapique at 10:26 p.m., and arrived to find a homicide scene. He said officers started searching for the suspect and advising residents to stay inside, while using Twitter to announce that there was a firearms complain in the Portapique area.

Officers then found other victims and a series of fires, and established a perimeter around the area.

Chief Supt. Leather said police realized that the suspect was not within the secure perimeter at about 8 a.m. the next morning, and then began “providing real time information on its Nova Scotia RCMP Twitter account.”

“Twitter allowed our information to be shared, followed and broadcast by local provincial and national news outlets,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference about both the shooting and the global pandemic earlier Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil McNeil had reiterated that the province’s Emergency Management Office had been activated overnight on Saturday, and that staff were fully prepared to issue an alert, but didn’t receive a request from RCMP to do so.

He said the province “reached out multiple times.”

Chief Supt. Leather confirmed on Wednesday that RCMP were contacted by provincial officials, but said there were delays in getting the message through to the incident commander, and then additional time spent on “a discussion about how the message would be constructed and what it would say.”

He said RCMP were contacted by the province around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday about using the emergency alert system, and that RCMP were in the process of preparing an alert when the gunman was shot and killed at 11:26 a.m.

He said officers didn’t know the Dartmouth denturist had a police vehicle and uniform until a discussion with a key witness around that same time early Sunday morning, and as that information was compiled, “It was immediately tweeted by our communications section.”

He said he was “very satisfied” with the messaging that went out to officers and to the public on Twitter, and reiterated that those involved in the response were processing information that was changing very quickly.

“From that initial call, our response was dynamic and fluid, with members using their training to assess what was going on while encountering the unimaginable,” he said.

The murders remain under investigation, and Chief Supt. Leather urged anyone with information to call an RCMP tip line that has been set up at (902) 720-5959. He said any information could be “an important part of the puzzle for investigators.”

In 2007, two men were charged with first-degree murder for assisting James Roskzo before an ambush that killed four RCMP officers in Mayerthorpe, Alberta in March 2005. In that case, Dennis Cheeseman and Shawn Hennessey were not at the scene of the killings, but provided Mr. Roszko with a firearm and ammunition, and dropped him off at the property before the shootings. Mr. Roszko was killed at the scene. The other two men later pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the officers’ deaths.

