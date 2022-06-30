RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 4, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The senior RCMP officer who ignited a political firestorm over police independence is scheduled to testify for the first time later this month at a public inquiry into the worst mass shooting in Canada.

The Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission announced on Thursday that Superintendent Darren Campbell will start two days of testimony on July 25. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is also scheduled to testify for two days, beginning on Aug. 23.

For the past week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former public-safety minister Bill Blair have denied allegations they pressed Commissioner Lucki to demand that Nova Scotia Mounties release investigative details about the April, 2020, shootings to support the government’s gun-control agenda.

The issue arose after the inquiry released Supt. Campbell’s notes from a meeting he and others had with Commissioner Lucki 10 days after a gunman killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage.

Spouse of gunman in 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting to testify at hearings, but won’t be cross-examined

Time for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to tell the whole story

Supt. Campbell’s notes say Commissioner Lucki berated him after he told her that investigators would withhold details about the gunman’s weapons. At the time, detectives were still investigating how some of the firearms were smuggled into Canada from the United States.

The superintendent wrote that Commissioner Lucki’s response was to insist angrily that these details be made public, saying she had promised the “minister of public safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” the RCMP would release information ahead of pending federal gun-control legislation.

Opposition MPs in the House of Commons say this amounts to political interference in police operations. A parliamentary committee has voted to summon Supt. Campbell, Commissioner Lucki, and other Mounties to testify at a coming hearing.

Committee clerk Wassim Bouanani said in an e-mail on Thursday that this hearing is also tentatively scheduled for July 25, but the Mounties have not confirmed their appearances on this date. RCMP spokeswoman Sergeant Caroline Duval said Commissioner Lucki “will appear at a date determined by the committee.”

The mass-casualty commission in Nova Scotia also announced on Thursday that Lisa Banfield, the common-law wife of the Nova Scotia shooter, will testify on July 15.

Just how the gunman got his weapons was one of the key questions for RCMP detectives after the massacre. The coming testimony could clear up why Commissioner Lucki pushed Supt. Campbell and other Nova Scotia Mounties to make disclosures about the weapons.

In her statements, Commissioner Lucki has admitted she took part in tense discussions and “should have been more sensitive” to her subordinates. But she maintains that she was never under political pressure and that “I did not interfere in the ongoing investigations.”

Federal politicians deny directing Commissioner Lucki. “We did not put any undue influence or pressure,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week while visiting Rwanda.

In Waterloo, Mr. Blair – now the Emergency Preparedness Minister – said gun-control legislation was not a consideration in his conversations with Commissioner Lucki after the mass shootings. “There was no nexus between that very important work and promises we had made to Canadians and the investigation taking place.”

A second RCMP employee who was also part of the April, 2020, conference call wrote a letter to Commissioner Lucki that echoes Supt. Campbell’s characterizations.

Lia Scanlan, who was the RCMP strategic-communications manager in Nova Scotia, told Commissioner Lucki in the correspondence a year after the meeting that “you personally attacked me, the work we had done, and told us that you perceived our actions as a blatant sign of disrespect.”

Ms. Scanlan’s letter, which was also released by the public inquiry, added that “you informed us of the pressures and conversation with Minister Blair, which we clearly understood was related to the upcoming passing of gun legislation.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.