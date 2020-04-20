‘That innocent lives can be lost this way in our beautiful Canada is heart-wrenching.’ Readers mourn the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Open this photo in gallery A person leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial dedicated to Constable Heidi Stevenson at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 20, 2020. Riley Smith

This is a sad day and words are inadequate to express the depth of our pain. Each of the victims is loved and valued. –Rouser9

My sincere and heart-felt condolences to the victims of this crime, and to their families and police officers who have had to witness such a tragedy. –m. k. jaks

Broken-hearted are exactly the correct words. My very sincere condolences to the families and friends of those lost, and heartfelt grief for those whose lives were lost. That innocent lives can be lost this way in our beautiful Canada is heart-wrenching.

That this has happened at a time when we are not free to join together with our own families to give them a hug, look them in the eyes and tell them how much we truly love each other, it only deepens the feelings of loss.

Please, please, let us care for one another and put hate aside. –Mary400

Terrible that this should have happened to people who are essential to us in these times. My condolences to all who lost a loved one. –HEADSTORM

My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the Nova Scotia victims. I was up part of the night consoling my wife, who spent 20 years living in the area. –David Murrell

Open this photo in gallery Two individuals observe the flowers of a memorial at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 20, 2020. JOHN MORRIS/The Associated Press

Unforgivable crime. Condolences to all affected. –Jack Bauer

I cannot imagine the immense heartache of family members of the victims. Please know that your fellow Canadians are mourning with you. Our hearts ache with you. May the victims rest in peace. –SHEEMAKHAN

It is heartbreaking to read these posts and about the beautiful lives that have been taken from us. I am having my coffee in the early morning thinking what a sad dawn this is for all of Canada. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims and to the community of Portapique. –1066 and all that

Something went very, very wrong! Try as we may, we can never understand people who commit these terrible atrocities. –The Lakemann

His name should never be mentioned again. He should be known henceforth as the “Nova Scotia shooter.” Period. –Ilovewindsurfing

I am so sorry. I don’t know what else to say, other than I am thinking of these people and they will be in my thoughts in days and weeks to come. I am sorry… –PagHoward

RIP. –SirHarryFlashmanVC

Open this photo in gallery People attend a makeshift memorial dedicated to Constable Heidi Stevenson at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 20, 2020. Riley Smith

