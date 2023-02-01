The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.

Nova Scotia, which is among the last Canadian provinces to still use paper medical records, says the “One Person One Record” system will start rolling out at hospitals and other medical facilities in two years.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says health-care professionals for years have been frustrated by their lack of access to important patient information.

The minister says this project when implemented can reduce surgery wait times, cut down on duplicate medical testing and improve emergency care.

The province signed the 10-year contract with Oracle Cerner for the design, build and maintenance of the digital medical record program.

In March 2015 the provincial government issued a tender for the development of the One Person One Record project.

