A harvested tree stand marks a sharp contrast with forested areas on Higgins Mountain in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley in 2018.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A progress report says Nova Scotia is not moving quickly enough on recommendations it adopt forestry practices that reduce clear-cutting.

The report by University of King’s College president Bill Lahey says there has been little change since 2018 on how forestry operations are conducted across the province.

Lahey’s findings, released today, are an update on his original landmark report from 2018, which called on the province to treat forests as ecosystems, a philosophy known as “ecological forestry.”

He said in 2018 that clear-cutting would be acceptable in certain situations, adding that the practice should not apply to areas filled with a variety of trees or a mixed species of trees.

Lahey says in his progress report that the recent clear-cutting on Crown lands wouldn’t have been so aggressive had the recommendations in his original report been implemented.

He notes that under new legislation by the Progressive Conservative government, some of his key recommendations need to be completed in two years.