Nova Scotia tightens rules for travellers from outside Atlantic region after COVID-19 cases spike

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks during a news conference in Halifax, on Aug. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

In a bid to subdue a small but sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, Nova Scotia has introduced strict new rules for people arriving in the province from outside the Atlantic region.

With 15 new cases reported in less than a week, Premier Stephen McNeil announced Monday that travellers from outside the region must isolate for 14 days on their own, instead of with family or friends.

The premier says someone who recently arrived in Nova Scotia stayed in quarantine inside a residence but they managed to infect other people in the home.

McNeil says if travellers have no choice but to isolate with family or friends, then the entire group must remain in isolation for two weeks with no exceptions.

The premier went on to say he is worried about a sudden cluster of infections in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood, where a mobile testing unit has been dispatched to offer rapid testing.

And he says the province is poised to introduce new self-isolation rules for so-called rotational workers now that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapidly growing caseload across the country.

He says Nova Scotia will likely use the same strategy that Newfoundland and Labrador is using for its rotational workers, which typically includes people who work for short stints outside the province and then return home for a brief break.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

