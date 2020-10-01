Nova Scotia to adopt federal government’s COVID Alert app

Open this photo in gallery The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on July 31, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his province will adopt the federal government’s COVID-19 smartphone application.

McNeill told reporters today following a cabinet meeting that his government needs to sign off on a few more details with Ottawa but expects the application to be available shortly.

The COVID Alert app, which has been introduced in several provinces, notifies someone when they have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 and has shared their results.

Nova Scotia also announced today it was making improvements to the province’s COVID-19 testing system.

People will be able to complete a self-assessment online instead of calling a hotline, and officials say that will reduce screening wait times for testing from 12 hours to 10 minutes.

If a patient requires a test following the online assessment process, health authorities will call them within 24 hours to 48 hours for an appointment.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says backlogs in COVID-19 testing are a problem for finding positive cases and making sure their potential contacts are traced as quickly as possible. The Canadian Press

