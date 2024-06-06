Nova Scotia to ban cellphone use in public school classrooms this fall

Open this photo in gallery: Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan takes part in a news conference at Clayton Park Junior High School, in Halifax, on June 6.Keith Doucette/The Canadian Press

Public school students in Nova Scotia won’t be allowed to use their cellphones or other personal electronic devices during classroom hours beginning this fall.

Education Minister Becky Druhan announced the new directive today, which will have students turn off their personal mobile devices and store them out of sight during instructional time.

Elementary schools will require students to store their devices for the entire school day, but secondary schools will be permitted to have their own rules regarding phone use during lunch and other breaks.

Druhan says schools will ensure that parents and students are able to get in touch with each other during emergencies.

Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia already restrict cellphone use in schools.

New Brunswick’s restrictions are to enter into effect in September.