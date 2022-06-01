The Nova Scotia government says it will create 1,500 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces by the end of the year.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan says the spaces will cost $29-million and will be funded through a child-care agreement signed last summer with the federal government.

Druhan says the early learning and child-care spots will be created across the province and in communities such as Ingonish, N.S., where licensed child care has been unavailable.

She says 1,250 of the spaces will be distributed among 45 not-for-profit centres, with the rest going to seven licensed family home child-care agencies.

Under the province’s deal with Ottawa a total of 9,500 daycare spaces, costing on average $10 a day, are to be created by March 2026.

The province announced in January that as part of the deal, parents would see a 25 per cent reduction, on average, in child-care fees as of April 1, that would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.