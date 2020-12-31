 Skip to main content
Nova Scotia to lift ban on in-person dining in Halifax area on Monday

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A sparsely-filled Argyle Street in Halifax, on Aug. 10, 2020.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia says it will lift the ban on in-person dining in restaurants and bars in the Halifax area on Monday.

The province said today that given the low COVID-19 case numbers in that region over the holidays, in-person dining can resume Jan. 4 across Halifax Regional Municipality and neighbouring Hants County.

Owners of bars and restaurants, however, must follow provincewide orders that include ending service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m.

The province is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the Halifax area.

Nova Scotia has 22 active reported cases of COVID-19 and one person is in hospital with the disease.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is cautioning people against letting their guards down during New Year’s Eve celebrations, saying they should gather in small groups or celebrate virtually.

