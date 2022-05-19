Nova Scotia is lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate in the province’s public schools on Tuesday.

Education Minister Becky Druhan said today in a news release that masks are still recommended and students and staff who choose to wear them will be supported.

However, Druhan says with warmer weather and with COVID-19 data improving, now is the time to make masks optional in schools.

The minister says the change means that all provinces in Canada have removed their school mask mandates.

Nova Scotia removed masking requirements for most public places on March 21, but the health order was maintained in schools, health-care facilities and in long-term care and other congregate facilities.

The government had planned to lift the masking order for schools in mid-April, but Druhan extended it until the Victoria Day long weekend because the province was in the midst of a COVID-19 wave driven by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

