Canada Nova Scotia to Maine ferry service delayed until ‘mid summer,’ operator says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The heavily subsidized ferry service between Nova Scotia and Maine won’t be able to start on schedule at the end of June because of delays renovating its new terminal in Bar Harbor to suit U.S. customs requirements.

Bay Ferries was supposed to start sailing on June 21, but it now says the earliest date it could commence is “in the mid summer.”

The private operator moved its port in Maine from Portland to Bar Harbor earlier this year, saying it would save in fuel costs because of the shorter distance to its terminal in Yarmouth, N.S.

In March, the Nova Scotia government announced it was spending an estimated $8.5-million to help with the renovation work.

The company says renovations to the existing ferry terminal building to ready it for use by passengers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are behind schedule, as are renovations to the exterior area.

Bay Ferries says all reservations prior to July 7 will be cancelled and if passengers wish, they will be accommodated on the MV Fundy Rose which operates between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S.

Nova Scotia is providing $13.8-million for the ferry’s operations this year – up from the $10.9-million spent in the 2018 sailing season.

