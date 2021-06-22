Nova Scotia to open borders to Atlantic Canada but with modified rules for N.B.

Open this photo in gallery Traffic in both directions of the TransCanada Highway is stopped at checkpoints between the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick provincial borders in Fort Lawrence, N.S. on July 3, 2020. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia is opening its provincial boundaries on Wednesday to travellers from the Atlantic Provinces but with modified rules for those coming from New Brunswick.

In a news release Tuesday, the province says travellers from New Brunswick can enter for any reason but will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing.

The move comes after New Brunswick was the first province in the region to reopen its borders to Canadian travellers last week, without requiring them to self-isolate as long as they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because of New Brunswick’s approach to visitors from the rest of Canada, we need to maintain some protection when people enter Nova Scotia from that province,” Premier Iain Rankin said in the release. “The rules we’re putting in place for New Brunswick will extend to travellers from outside Atlantic Canada on June 30.”

Under the new border rules, New Brunswick travellers will have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form, but will need to “be prepared” to show their proof of vaccination to officials at the border. The province says the vaccination proof can also be uploaded to the check-in form.

People who have received their second dose of vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival in Nova Scotia will have to self-isolate until they receive a negative test, while those with one dose will have to isolate for at least seven days and will need two negative test results before being released from quarantine.

Travellers with no vaccination will have to self-isolate for 14 days and need to be tested at the beginning and end of their quarantine period, and all tests must be standard PCR lab tests and can’t be rapid tests.

People travelling from Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to self-isolate or complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form.

“Our testing strategy is among the most robust in the country and will continue to support our border policy while also supporting routine testing for all Nova Scotians,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Nova Scotia reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and two new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Health officials said the deaths included a man in his 60s in the Halifax area and a man in his 50s in the province’s western health zone. The two new cases included one in the Halifax area who was a close contact of a previously reported case and one in the western zone related to travel.

The province has 74 active cases of novel coronavirus with two people in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court lifted an injunction Tuesday that had banned protests and other gatherings during the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

Justice Gail Gatchalian made the ruling following a short hearing in Halifax. The injunction was granted to the province on May 14 and was primarily aimed at two anti-mask protests, but its reach extended to other gatherings and events and also banned their promotion on social media.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has criticized the court order as too broad and its challenge to the original injunction will be heard at a June 30 hearing.

Nova Scotia’s government issued a lockdown order in late April to control a COVID-19 outbreak, primarily in the Halifax and Cape Breton areas.

In New Brunswick, health officials said that more than 31,000 eligible people had registered for appointments on Monday to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – a new single day record in the province.

New Brunswickers can book a second-dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose. Currently, 76.4 per cent of people eligible have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province also reported one new travel-related case of novel coronavirus involving a person in their 20s in the Saint John region. There are now 49 active cases and five patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit.

One new case was also reported Tuesday in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province currently has 13 active cases.

