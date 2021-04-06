Regional health officials to advise premiers next week about reopening Atlantic bubble

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020. Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical health officer says she and her regional counterparts will advise premiers next week about reopening the Atlantic travel bubble.

Dr. Heather Morrison says epidemiologists have been asked to provide up-to-date data on the situation in the region by Monday.

“Based on that information, next week, that will be discussed among the Atlantic chief medical health officers and then that information will go to our premiers,” she told reporters Tuesday.

The Atlantic premiers have proposed reopening the bubble April 19, which would allow residents of the region to cross boundaries between the four provinces without having to isolate.

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of northern New Brunswick remains an area of concern, Morrison said. The Edmundston, N.B., area has the majority of the province’s active reported cases and is under the red pandemic-alert level.

“We are going to see where we are within a week and give the best advice we can to our premiers,” Morrison said.

Prince Edward Island reported no new COVID-19 infections Tuesday; the province has eight active reported cases.

Morrison said 27,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far on the Island, adding that this week will be the busiest yet for vaccination clinics.

“Our plan is to administer 7,200 doses this week, or an average of 1,200 per day over the six days of clinics,” she said. “In addition, home care will also be administering doses of vaccine to individuals.”

The province is accepting vaccination bookings this week for people aged 60 to 64. Twelve pharmacies on the Island have doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 55.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin says his province will open to travellers from Newfoundland and Labrador beginning Wednesday.

Rankin told reporters today travellers to Nova Scotia will not have to isolate for two weeks and Nova Scotians returning home from the neighbouring province won’t have to isolate either.

He says the plan remains to reopen the Atlantic travel bubble by April 19 if the situation in the region remains stable.

