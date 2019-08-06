 Skip to main content

Canada Nova Scotia to spend $12-million on health centre in Annapolis Valley community

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia to spend $12-million on health centre in Annapolis Valley community

MIDDLETON, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced $12 million for the construction of a new primary health centre in the Annapolis Valley.

The centre will be built next to Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.

The Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation has also committed $1 million towards the project.

Story continues below advertisement

The new health centre will replace the aging medical clinic next to the hospital. It will be six times larger with more exam rooms, meeting rooms, a larger registration and waiting area and more space for training medical residents.

McNeil says the new centre will improve working conditions for health professionals and support training for medical residents.

A tender for construction of the clinic was issued last week, with work expected to start in the fall and take about a year to complete.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter