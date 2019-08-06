Nova Scotia to spend $12-million on health centre in Annapolis Valley community

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced $12 million for the construction of a new primary health centre in the Annapolis Valley.
The centre will be built next to Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.
The Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation has also committed $1 million towards the project.
The new health centre will replace the aging medical clinic next to the hospital. It will be six times larger with more exam rooms, meeting rooms, a larger registration and waiting area and more space for training medical residents.
McNeil says the new centre will improve working conditions for health professionals and support training for medical residents.
A tender for construction of the clinic was issued last week, with work expected to start in the fall and take about a year to complete.
