Nova Scotia to welcome two direct charter flights from China next fall

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says China Southern Airlines will send two passenger jets carrying 'hundreds of tourists' from the city of Guangzhou.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The Nova Scotia government says the anticipated arrival in Halifax of two charter flights from China next fall could help the province secure regularly scheduled air service.

Premier Stephen McNeil says China Southern Airlines will send two passenger jets carrying “hundreds of tourists” from the city of Guangzhou.

The travellers are expected to tour Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

McNeil, who recently completed his eighth trip to China as premier, says the flights will mark a milestone in Nova Scotia’s relationship with China.

The provincial government has a goal of attracting 50,000 Chinese visitors annually by 2024.

