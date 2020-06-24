Nova Scotia Tories call for back-to-school plan, submit own recommendations

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston takes questions from reporters outside the provincial legislature, in Halifax, on June 24, 2020. Keith Doucette/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are calling on the province’s Liberal government to release its plan for the return of students to public schools this fall.

Tory Leader Tim Houston says his party has written to Premier Stephen McNeil asking for immediate action on a plan to give parents and teachers “peace of mind” well ahead of September.

Houston says the Tories have also submitted their own plan with 30 recommendations for the government’s consideration.

Among them are a 15-child class-size cap for pre-primary through Grade 5; help for at-home learning that also takes into account capacity for a family’s access to the internet; having schools submit plans for cleaning protocols; and having school buses operate at half capacity.

Houston said a plan is needed soon because of the sheer amount of work it will take to prepare schools and teachers.

He says his party’s plan is based on consultations with the education sector and includes input from former teachers and principals, as well as party caucus members.

