Nova Scotia town to change Cornwallis street name years after removing statue

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia town to change Cornwallis street name years after removing statue

BRIDGEWATER, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The statue of Edward Cornwallis, a controversial historical figure, stands before being removed in a city park in Halifax on Jan. 31, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The town of Bridgewater in southwestern Nova Scotia has joined the growing list of communities that have dropped the name Cornwallis from its street signs, saying the name of the former colonial governor is too closely associated with the slaughter of Indigenous people.

Edward Cornwallis, who was also the founder of Halifax, earned a notorious reputation for brutality after he issued a bounty for the scalps of Mi’kmaq men, women and children in October 1749.

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell said Cornwallis’s actions should not be celebrated.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we learn from history is that we should ensure we are not rejoicing in the wrong things or the wrong people,” he told a virtual council meeting Monday.

“We shouldn’t be revering or celebrating bad people or terrible actions .... We know of the terrible things that Cornwallis did to the Indigenous population.”

Council heard that most of the street’s 14 residents were opposed to the change. Some expressed a concern about erasing history, the mayor said. Others felt there was a lack of consultation, and there were complaints about the annoyance of having to change addresses.

“This is not erasing history,” Mitchell said. “History can’t be erased, because it’s completed. You can’t undo history. Removing a street sign doesn’t change that any more than taking a statue down does.”

The mayor said the address changes would be an inconvenience. “But that’s a temporary inconvenience, versus the pain that is felt by the people who see that street every day and see the name of the person who murdered their ancestors.”

Coun. Stacey Colwell said he respected the views of residents but he supported the change.

“Ultimately, this is not about a street name,” Colwell said. “This is about a town’s relationship with the Aboriginal community. It’s about acknowledging past wrongs, and it’s about moving respectfully forward with reconciliation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two councillors voted against the motion, saying the residents of the street had not been given the proper opportunity to voice their concerns.

“We have the pandemic and communication hasn’t been the best without the opportunity to meet face-to-face.” Coun. Cheryl Fougere said.

In recent years, there has been a spirited debate in Nova Scotia over Cornwallis’s legacy, as activists repeatedly staged protests at the foot of a statue of the man in Halifax, which was taken down in January 2018. Last year, a committee in Halifax recommended the permanent removal of the statue and the renaming of a local street and park honouring him.

On Oct. 2, 1749, Cornwallis and his military council approved an infamous proclamation to “take or destroy the savages.” The decree promised a reward of “ten Guineas for every Indian Micmac taken, or killed, to be paid upon producing such savage taken or his scalp.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies