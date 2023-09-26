Open this photo in gallery: Const. Chad Morrison, an RCMP officer who led an investigation into a cross-border trafficking network, speaks during a news conference in Halifax on Sept.26.Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press

American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash today while describing how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to a major cocaine seizure in the U.S. a few months later.

RCMP Supt. Jason Popik says a targeted stop of a vehicle entering Nova Scotia on May 26 helped investigators track a "sophisticated" drug-importing system to Ontario and Buffalo, N.Y.

On a tip from the RCMP, agents with the U.S. Homeland Security Department arrested a suspect in New York state on Aug. 10 and seized 433 kilograms of cocaine from the truck he was driving to Ontario from Buffalo.

U.S. special agentMatthew J. Scarpino told a Halifax news conference today that his team charged 37-year-old Ahmed El Kady, from Hamilton, Ont., with possession with intention to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Scarpino says the seizure was among the largest cocaine busts ever seen in western New York state and that it disrupted a key pipeline of drugs to the East Coast.

RCMP Const. Chad Morrison says 40 kilograms of cocaine was seized in the Nova Scotia traffic stop in May, as the vehicle was on its way to Halifax-based dealers.

On Sept. 1, RCMP officers executed multiple search warrants across Halifax and arrested four people, who are now facing multiple drug-related charges, including participation in activities of a criminal organization.

Investigators seized four kilograms of cocaine in the September operation, along with about $170,000 in cash, an estimated $120,000 in silver bars, multiple electronic devices, and six vehicles.

With the exception of El Kady, who remains in U.S. custody, all arrested parties have been released and will appear in court at a later date.