Open this photo in gallery: A helicopter carrying water flies over heavy smoke from an out-of-control fire in a suburban community outside of Halifax that spread quickly, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on May 28, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Firefighters continued to battle a growing blaze in the Halifax area Wednesday, as gusting winds and more dry weather are expected to worsen the raging wildfire that has already burned at least 150 homes.

“It’s a site of tragedy. There’s widespread destruction and, at the same time, there’s a level of randomness that comes with wildfires,” Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said at a morning news conference. “There are properties that are unharmed in close proximity to properties that are destroyed. It’s terrible to see.”

Mr. Meldrum warned the public to be ready for a long firefight. “We’ve got a lot of dry weather days ahead. We’ve got low humidities forecasted,” he said.

The wildfire has spread to cover 837 hectares in the wooded suburban communities west of Halifax. More than 16,000 people from Tantallon and Hammonds Plains remain under evacuation orders. Wooded city parks are closed. And the province has banned any recreational activity in the woods.

Provincial and municipal officials amped up resources Wednesday to battle the out of control wildfire, dispatching eight fire engines, 14 fire tankers, two Department of National Defence brush trucks, and about 100 firefighters. Prince Edward Island has sent six firefighters to the area to help.

“This is a very dangerous situation. It’s changing every moment, with wind, with fuels, with the lay of the land, how the sun is heating fuels – everything is constantly evolving,” said Dave Steeves, a forester with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

Meanwhile, a much larger uncontained fire in southwestern Nova Scotia has forced 2,000 people to leave their homes since the fire started on the weekend in Shelburne County.

As of Wednesday, the fire northwest of Barrington, N.S., had grown to almost 200 square kilometres, making it one of largest wildfires ever recorded in the province. A third out-of-control fire is burning near East Pubnico in southwestern Nova Scotia at only one square kilometre, but is expected to grow.

With a file from The Canadian Press.