Open this photo in gallery: Deer roam through Truro, N.S., on Jan. 14, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A 42-year-old woman has died in Nova Scotia after her car hit a deer and then was struck from behind by a transport truck.

The RCMP says the crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 104 in New Glasgow.

Police say the Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on the highway when the crash with the deer and the truck occurred near exit 25.

The woman was flown by LifeFlight to Halifax, where she later died.

Her name was not immediately released.

The 61-year-old truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.