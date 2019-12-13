 Skip to main content

Canada

Nova Scotia woman issues desperate online plea for help finding missing son

BIBLE HILL, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Tony Walsh is shown in an image grab from a Nova Scotia RCMP video. Police say the 35-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 23, getting into a truck in the Truro area.

The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia woman has issued a desperate online plea for information that could help her find her son, who was reported missing four months ago.

The RCMP have taken the unusual step of distributing a video on Facebook that includes a heart-wrenching statement from the mother of Tony Walsh of Bible Hill.

In the video, Susan Robben sobs deeply as she says her family is looking for a “Christmas miracle.”

Police say the 35-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 23, getting into a truck in the Truro area.

His vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a parking lot in downtown Truro.

Walsh stands five-foot-nine, weighs 180 pounds and has several tattoos, including a diamond under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing brown work pants, a white T-shirt with black lettering and brown work boots.

