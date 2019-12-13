Nova Scotia woman issues desperate online plea for help finding missing son

Open this photo in gallery Tony Walsh is shown in an image grab from a Nova Scotia RCMP video. Police say the 35-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 23, getting into a truck in the Truro area. The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia woman has issued a desperate online plea for information that could help her find her son, who was reported missing four months ago.

The RCMP have taken the unusual step of distributing a video on Facebook that includes a heart-wrenching statement from the mother of Tony Walsh of Bible Hill.

In the video, Susan Robben sobs deeply as she says her family is looking for a “Christmas miracle.”

Police say the 35-year-old man was last seen on Aug. 23, getting into a truck in the Truro area.

His vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a parking lot in downtown Truro.

Walsh stands five-foot-nine, weighs 180 pounds and has several tattoos, including a diamond under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing brown work pants, a white T-shirt with black lettering and brown work boots.

