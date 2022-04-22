The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday, June 3, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Anyone 70 years old and older in Nova Scotia can now book a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People in this age group are eligible for a fourth vaccine 120 days after receiving their last dose.

Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Shelley Deeks, said today in a statement that boosters against COVID-19 are an important protection measure against the disease.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are recommended for the second booster, but people who cannot receive those mRNA vaccines for medical reasons may opt for Novavax.

The province has also strengthened its recommendation on boosters for kids aged 12 to 17 following new information from The National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Children are now encouraged to get a booster shot, but they must wait 168 days after their second dose of vaccine.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.