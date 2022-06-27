All Nova Scotians aged 50 and older will soon be able to access second COVID-19 boosters.

Currently, only those 70 years old and up are able to book appointments for a fourth dose of the vaccine, a policy that is in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Beginning next week, people aged 50 to 69 will be able to book a second booster, though public health recommends people wait until the fall before getting one.

Deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Shelley Deeks said in a statement today that while the choice is up to the individual, she suggests people wait because the first booster still offers strong protection.

Deeks says that COVID-19 transmission in the province is stable, but she says public health officials expect there will be a resurgence this fall or winter.

The deputy medical officer says residents would ideally get a second booster when the next surge of the disease is expected.

