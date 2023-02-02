Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Feb.2, 2018.Hannah Yoon/The Canadian Press

Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, apparently saw her shadow this morning as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax.

According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will drag on. However, if they don’t spot their shadow, spring-like weather will soon arrive.

Just after 8 a.m. local time, the door to Sam’s pint-sized barn was opened, and she slowly backed out into the cold, and then scurried over the snow towards a fence.

The annual tradition at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, broadcast live on Facebook, has been closed to visitors for the past two years because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions – and the in-person festivities were cancelled in 2020 because of a storm.

But a small crowd, including a gaggle of children, braved the -20 C weather this morning.

As expected, Sam was the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction – thanks to the Atlantic time zone.

In Wiarton, Ont., the community’s celebrity groundhog, Wiarton Willie, was also expected to make an appearance today.

Groundhog Day aficionados will recall that Willie was nowhere to be seen on Feb. 2, 2021. The town later acknowledged the white-furred albino rodent had died.

Willie’s handlers in South Bruce Peninsula brought in an understudy last year, but that animal was the usual brown colour – a break from a decades-old tradition.

Town spokeswoman Danielle Edwards says the latest replacement – another white groundhog – was recruited last summer from Cleveland, Ohio.

Folklorists say the Groundhog Day ritual may have something to do with Feb. 2 landing midway between winter solstice and spring equinox, but no one knows for sure. In medieval Europe, farmers believed that if hedgehogs emerged from their burrows to catch insects, that was a sure sign of an early spring.

However, when Europeans settled in eastern North America, the groundhog was substituted for the hedgehog.

In a playful, peer-reviewed study published by the American Meteorological Society, researchers at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., concluded that groundhogs are “beyond a shadow of a doubt” no better at predicting spring’s arrival than flipping a coin.