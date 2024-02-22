Nova Scotia’s health authority says it is lifting a requirement for its employees and on-site hospital staff to submit proof of COVID-19 immunization, beginning Monday.

Officials say the change is being made in response to evolving evidence regarding COVID-19 and Omicron sub-variants and following a review of vaccination policies in other jurisdictions.

Vaccinations were made mandatory for health workers in November 2021, and workers who hadn’t received at least one COVID-19 shot were placed on unpaid leave.

Nova Scotia Health says the policy change affects about 100 employees at hospitals across the province, while IWK Health in Halifax says fewer than five of its employees are affected.

Letters have been sent to unvaccinated workers advising them of the policy change and telling them they can discuss options for returning to work with their supervisors.

The health authority says it still strongly encourages everyone, including health-care workers, to get the vaccine.