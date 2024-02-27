Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency is investigating the death Monday of a motorist who fled from Halifax police and crashed his vehicle in the Hammonds Plains area.

The Serious Incident Response Team has issued a statement saying preliminary information suggests RCMP and Halifax Regional Police were looking for a male suspect when they learned he was in the Tantallon area.

Soon after the RCMP located the vehicle in Hammonds Plains and attempted to make a traffic stop, the male suspect fled at a high rate of speed and crashed moments later.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP contacted the independent agency, which has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The watchdog is asking witnesses to come forward.