Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate case of alleged racial profiling in Halifax

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog agency will investigate the recent arrest of a woman who says she was the victim of racial profiling.

Santina Rao was arrested last week while shopping at a Wal-Mart in Halifax.

The 23-year-old has told several media outlets she became upset on Jan. 15 when police accused her of concealing items.

A cellphone video of the incident shows police wrestling Rao to the floor as she protests.

Rao has accused police of racial profiling, saying she tried to show the officers her receipts and agreed to a search.

The Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed that Rao was injured during the arrest, which is the main reason why the investigation has been started.

The team’s mandate is to investigate police actions that may have led to serious injury or death, or where those actions may raise a significant public interest.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the team, which is required to file a public report about its investigation.

