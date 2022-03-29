Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster, in Halifax, on Sept. 29, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.

The Tories are expected to spend heavily on the province’s ailing health-care system – a promise the party made during last summer’s election campaign.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster has said there will also be money included for affordable housing and long-term care in the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

MacMaster said in December that the province had a surplus of $108-million for the 2021-22 fiscal year, compared with the $553-million deficit estimated in last March’s spring budget by the former Liberal government.

The improvement was credited to one-time tax revenue boosts and to a stronger-than-expected economy due to the province’s response to COVID-19.

However, Premier Tim Houston warned last week to expect “significant deficits for a couple of years,” adding that his government’s initial budget would be “consistent with that messaging.”

