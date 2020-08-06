Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil to step down as Premier after 17 years in provincial politics

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil surprised his caucus Thursday by announcing he’s leaving public life, barely a week after his government flip-flopped on a controversial decision not to hold a public inquiry into Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

Mr. McNeil, who spent 17 years in provincial politics while winning two majority governments, says his exit announcement was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he wanted to step down before a second wave hits his province. He said he’ll stay on as premier until a new Liberal leader can be chosen.

The premier is leaving just days after his government reversed course on a plan to hold a closed-door review of the April rampage in rural Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead. Nova Scotians petitioned and protested in the streets, demanding a full-public inquiry into the killings – a request that was ultimately granted as both provincial and federal governments tried to calm the backlash.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. McNeil acknowledged it’s been a difficult end to his political career, with the mass shooting and a pandemic that at its peak kept him away from his family for five weeks. His province has reported more than 1,070 cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths, far worse than any other Atlantic province.

“These last five months have been hard on our province, not just me, but everybody,” Mr. McNeil said. “There’s been a lot of sadness. We’re finding our way through it, but it’s taking a toll on the entire province.”

McNeil, who was elected premier in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, said he had planned to announce his retirement in April, but delayed that decision when the pandemic hit.

The announcement caught many off guard, since the premier had previously said he expected to attempt a third term. He only advised his caucus that he was leaving on Thursday morning.

“Many people are surprised today that I work with, and I’m sure many Nova Scotians are surprised,” he said.

The premier told reporters he wanted to spend more time with his family, and felt a change in leadership is “the right thing for the province.”

“Seventeen years is a long time, and it’s long enough,” he said. “I’m not leaving because I don’t like the job. I love the job as a matter of fact, and I’ve had tremendous support.”

Story continues below advertisement

His time as premier was marked by some polarizing decisions, including imposing contracts on public sector unions that drew protestors to the legislature, cuts he said were required to maintain balanced budgets – something Nova Scotia had done until COVID-19 hit. His government had faced constant criticism from opposition parties over a chronic shortage of physicians, and plans to redevelop the province’s largest hospital system.

The premier is leaving while Nova Scotians wait on investigations into two tragedies that have shaken their province. That includes a review of the 53 deaths at the Northwood nursing home in Halifax, and a public inquiry into the role of police and provincial emergency officials in response to the April mass shooting.

Mr. McNeil said he was most proud of growth in Nova Scotia’s private sector and immigration levels, slowing the growth of public sector wages, and for introducing an additional year of kindergarten to the school system.

One of his main political rivals, provincial Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston, congratulated Mr. McNeil for his longevity in politics.

“Stephen McNeil put his full faith and efforts towards building what he believed to be the best possible version of Nova Scotia. The Premier and his family deserve thanks for their sacrifices during a life dedicated to public service. Seventeen years is a long time at any job. Seventeen years as an elected official serving our province is a remarkable accomplishment,” he said.

The Nova Scotia Liberals hold 26 of the 51 seats in the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

- With a report from The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.