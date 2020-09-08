Nova Scotia’s top health official says province is well positioned to deal with second wave of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, speaks in Halifax, on March 6, 2020. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says the province is ready to deal with a second wave of COVID-19 should a resurgence occur.

Dr. Robert Strang says measures currently in place around border entry, the mandatory use of masks in most indoor areas and the required testing of students returning to universities and colleges has the province “well positioned for what’s to come.”

Strang says another key has been the response of the public, who he says acted quickly to comply with the measures imposed by health officials.

He says the public has been vigilant about keeping the virus at bay.

Strang made the comments during an appearance today before the legislature’s health committee.

Nova Scotia currently has three active cases of COVID-19.

