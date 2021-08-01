 Skip to main content
N.S. Liberals unveils $78-million college investment, new training and skills platform

SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
The Nova Scotia Liberal party unveiled its skills and training platform today as the province moves into the second half of the general election campaign.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says the platform is a key part of his party’s plan to drive economic recovery and growth as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The platform outlines a $78 million investment in the Nova Scotia Community College to train and educate residents for jobs.

The investment will add 800 new seats to programs in residential construction trades, environmental stewardship and health care.

The funding will also create 6,000 seats in short courses for skills and certification upgrades.

Rankin says the investment will help connect Nova Scotians with the expertise needed to fill positions in areas including construction, health and information technology.

