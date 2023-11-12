RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man armed with a knife attacked another man who he knows at a home in Middle Sackville Saturday evening.

The 51-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene as he attempted to flee.

He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.