N.S. man dies after ingesting substance believed to contain fentanyl: RCMP

One man is dead and two others are severely ill in a Nova Scotia hospital after police say they ingested a white powder thought to contain fentanyl or another toxic substance.
Investigators with the RCMP say officers and paramedics responded just after 3 a.m. to a medical emergency in Earltown, a small community about 30 kilometres north of Truro, N.S.
They say a preliminary investigation indicated all three men had consumed a white powder substance.
Police say they suspect the substance could have contained fentanyl, and it was immediately seized and sent for testing.
A spokesman for the RCMP says the police force wants to ensure the public is aware of what may be circulating and to take the necessary precautions.
Free naloxone kits are available throughout Nova Scotia for anyone at risk of overdose, or friends and family of someone at risk of overdose.
