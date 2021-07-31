N.S. NDP promise to add 10 paid sick days to provincial Labour Standards Code

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill, along with Halifax Needham candidate Suzy Hansen, left, and area resident Garry Williams, right, talks about housing issues at a campaign stop in Halifax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia NDP Party is promising to legislate 10 paid sick days in the event of a New Democratic win during the upcoming provincial election.

Party Leader Gary Burrill says the NDP will add the sick days to the province’s Labour Standards Code so all employees are eligible.

He says the sick leave is a high priority for his government and would be implemented quickly if his party comes to power.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia New Democrats promise to ban street checks if elected next month

This comes as Nova Scotia’s temporary COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Program, which has been available since May 10, expires today.

Burrill says studies have shown significant spread of the virus within workplace settings over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nova Scotia 41st provincial election is scheduled for Aug. 17.