N.S., N.L. premiers oppose sharing their vaccine supplies with harder-hit provinces

Two East Coast premiers say they’re opposed to sharing their vaccine supplies with harder-hit provinces but are willing to consider lending other medical support.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said today the national vaccine rollout should continue on a per-capita basis.

He says any extra doses from his province would amount to a “drop in the bucket” in comparison to Ontario’s needs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Medical Association says it wants Ottawa to consider reprioritizing its vaccine distribution strategy to focus on hard-hit areas instead of allotting vaccines to provinces on a per-capita basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey took a similar stance to Rankin, saying “it is only fair” for the existing system to continue when any province could quickly take a turn for the worse.

Furey and Rankin say they can provide personnel, expertise and extra medical equipment to larger provinces if their hospital systems have unused capacity.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.