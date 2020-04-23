 Skip to main content
N.S. police watchdog investigating why two RCMP officers shot at fire hall during active shooter situation

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade is seen in Lower Onslow, N.S., on April 22, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating why two RCMP officers started shooting at a fire hall while a killer disguised as a Mountie was on the loose.

Pat Curran, interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team, says the officers fired their weapons around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Onslow-Belmont Fire Hall, near Truro.

Curran says it’s unclear why the officers opened fire, because the suspect was believed to be elsewhere.

The fire hall is about a half-hour drive from the tiny village of Portapique, where the assailant began shooting people and burning homes around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade wrote on Facebook that the hall was being used as refuge for evacuees from around Portapique Beach Road when the building was pelted by bullets.

The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, says the gunfire caused considerable damage to the fire hall but no one was injured.

The brigade, which declined a request for comment, wrote Wednesday that the deleted post was meant to clarify Sunday’s events and not fuel “conspiracy theories” about the shooter.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they considered issuing an emergency alert on Sunday morning after realizing a man killing people and burning homes was wearing an RCMP uniform. Chief Supt. Chris Leather said Wednesday it didn’t proceed immediately as approvals were needed, and by sometime after 11 a.m. the gunman had been shot dead at a gas station. The Canadian Press

