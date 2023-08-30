RCMP in Nova Scotia are seeking suspects in an alleged assault and theft at a wharf on St. Mary’s Bay earlier this month.

Police say four people stole a crate full of lobster from a boat at the Weymouth North wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia on Aug. 2.

When confronted by the property owner, they dumped the lobster into the water and allegedly threw the empty crate, striking the owner in the arm.

The four then fled on a boat, and police have not yet been able to identify them.

The incident comes amid mounting frustration over unauthorized fishing in parts of Nova Scotia.

Colin Sproul, of the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance, has said there is industrial-level commercial fishing taking place out-of-season in St. Mary’s Bay, though he wouldn’t say by whom.