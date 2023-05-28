Open this photo in gallery: The wildfire at Barrington Lake, N.S., has grown to about 775 hectares.HO/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia wildfire is burning out of control and quickly spreading across the southwestern tip of the province, with officials saying the arrival of hot, dry conditions is intensifying the blaze.

A spokesperson with the province’s Department of Natural Resources says the Shelburne County fire “escaped containment” on Saturday night, growing to about 775 hectares.

Patricia Jreige says there is a growing team of firefighters, air tankers and helicopters battling the flames, but dry, hot and windy weather is making fire suppression challenging.

She says at least one remote cabin in the Barrington Lake area has been destroyed while the condition of others is unknown.

Jreige says a dozen homes in the fire’s path were evacuated last night, and although some residents are returning they may be asked to leave again.

She says more evacuations are expected, a portion of Highway 103 is closed to traffic, and power in the area may be interrupted to allow for safe operations.