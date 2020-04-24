Number of applicants for federal emergency benefit surpasses seven million

Open this photo in gallery Toronto's Queen Street West is lined with closed stores on March 25, 2020. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Newly released data show there have been more than seven million unique applicants for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as spending on the emergency aid program creeps higher.

Numbers posted this morning by the federal government reveal $22.4-billion has been paid out through the $2,000-a-month benefit.

Since it opened for applications at the start of the month through to Thursday, there have been 7.12 million unique applicants for the program, which has a budget of $24-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The CERB is one of several programs the Liberals have unveiled in recent weeks to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19, four of which are under scrutiny this morning in reports from Parliament’s budget watchdog Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says a $25-billion loan program for businesses will likely cost federal coffers just over $9.1-billion through a combination of interest costs, defaults and loan forgiveness.

The Liberals created the Canada Emergency Business Account to provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to help cover operating costs, with up to $10,000 of the loan to be forgiven if it is repaid by the end of 2022.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the federal government should present a national plan for reopening the economy after the COVID-19 shutdown to avoid a patchwork of approaches, while Prime Minister Trudeau says Ottawa will help co-ordinate as provinces begin loosening restrictions. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.