Number of deaths in Quebec jumped 10 per cent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, agency reports

Open this photo in gallery A paramedic opens the door to an ambulance outside a hospital in Montreal, on Dec. 28, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s statistics agency is reporting that the number of deaths in the province jumped 10 per cent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institut de la statistique du Quebec noted today in its report that 74,550 people died last year in Quebec, which is 6,750 more than in 2019.

It says it’s normal for the number of deaths to rise every year because of Quebec’s growing and aging population, but considers a jump of this magnitude to be exceptional.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of deaths had risen by about two per cent per year between 2010 and 2019.

The institute says the rise in deaths is linked to the pandemic because the jump is most pronounced between the end of March and the beginning of June, during the height of the first wave of COVID-19.

Incomplete data on the number of marriages that took place last year indicated a significant drop compared with 2019.

Premier François Legault says some parts of the province could see COVID-19 restrictions lifted on Feb. 8. Legault says the province will look at the situation region-by-region and announce its plan next week. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.