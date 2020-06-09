Number of deaths linked to COVID-19 surpasses 5,000 in Quebec

Open this photo in gallery Paramedics remove their protective clothing outside the Hotel-Dieu hospital, in Montreal, on May 3, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has reached a grim milestone, surpassing 5,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Authorities have added 45 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours after days of steady decline, bringing the provincial toll to 5,029.

The number of new confirmed cases continued to drop with 138 infections, bringing that total to 53,185.

Meanwhile, the number hospitalizations dropped to 961 and those in intensive care dropped to 117.

Premier Francois Legault says the province is facing a double challenge – boosting the economy without relaunching the pandemic.

Legault took to his Facebook page ahead of a daily briefing to urge vigilance.

He said the province is focused on kickstarting the economy by speeding up major infrastructure projects like hospitals, seniors’ homes, schools and public transit projects.

