Toronto police say they made more than a dozen arrests after chaos broke out at an east-end beach on Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured.

Police say crowds of people were allegedly setting off fireworks at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay, sometimes pointing them at other people.

There were also reports of a shooting, a stabbing and two robberies at gunpoint.

Police say seven officers are among the wounded, including one who broke a leg and three more who were burned or cut by fireworks that were allegedly thrown at them.

Police say they made 17 arrests, and expect the number to grow.

The city planned to host a fireworks event at Ashbridges Bay Park for Victoria Day on Monday evening, and police said officers would be in the area.

