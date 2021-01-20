Nunavut community under state of emergency after fire destroys grocery and retail store

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nunavut community under state of emergency after fire destroys grocery and retail store

Emma Tranter
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Crews battle a fire engulfing the Arctic Co-op grocery and retail store, in Igloolik, Nunavut, on Jan. 20, 2021.

Qaatani Sarpinak/The Canadian Press

A Nunavut community was under a state of emergency Wednesday after a fire destroyed one of its grocery and retail stores.

Photos on social media from Igloolik, a community of about 1,600, showed orange flames and black smoke bursting from the Arctic Co-op store.

Another photo showed the store’s structure slumped on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Igloolik Mayor Merlyn Recinos assured the community it would not run out of food. He said the town’s only other grocery store, the Northern Store, would bring in extra product.

“Orders will be bulked up to ensure the community has enough,” Recinos said. “Our community is now under a state of emergency.

“Please don’t panic.”

Recinos said airlines have agreed to give priority to food bound for Igloolik. Prices will be frozen at the Northern Store and flyers with coupons will be distributed to the community, he said.

Qaatani Sarpinak, a town resident, said he saw ammunition exploding and vapour coming from propane tanks inside the Co-op store.

Nunavut RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb said police in Igloolik were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze, supported by RCMP and members of the Canadian Rangers, in the late-morning. A firefighter crew from Iqaluit was on its way to help, Recinos said.

Story continues below advertisement

Recinos said several housing units around the store had to be evacuated. Those who were forced to leave were able to go to the community hall for shelter, food and warmth, he said. A nursing station was being set up at the community hall to check people for smoke inhalation.

The mayor asked residents to avoid the area around the burning store because of dangerous goods.

Duane Wilson, vice-president of stakeholder relations with Arctic Co-operatives, said it was too early to tell what caused the fire, but no one was hurt. The damage is extensive, he added.

“Our primary focus is ensuring the continuity of essential services such as fuel delivery and the ability to resume a degree of retail and financial services for the community,” Wilson said in a statement.

An emergency response team had assembled at the Co-op to support urgent needs, he said.

Lena Ijjangiaq, who lives in Igloolik, said she fled her home and went live on her Facebook page to share footage of the fire as it continued to burn in the near darkness.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s serious. It’s scary. Tell your kids and grandkids to stay home,” she can be heard saying.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies