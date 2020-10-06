 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Nunavut confirms nine positive COVID-19 cases at gold mine, others presumptive

Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada
The Canadian Press
Nunavut has confirmed nine positive cases of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay gold mine in the western part of the territory. Another four presumptive positive cases have also been identified and are pending testing.

Nunavut has confirmed nine positive cases of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay gold mine in the western part of the territory.

The Nunavut government announced the positive cases in a news release Monday evening.

Another four presumptive positive cases have also been identified and are pending testing at a lab in southern Canada.

Last week, the territory declared eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the mine, which is located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

The release said the government is still working to determine whether the positive cases at the mine will count as the first in the territory.

Cases that were announced earlier weren’t counted because the people came from outside Nunavut.

The release also said 12 people remain in isolation and all noncritical travel to and from the mine is on hold.

“Critical staff contacts who are required to continue working for the safety of the other workers are doing so until they can be replaced,” said the release.

“Those staff are following strict measures to keep isolated from those around them, including wearing masks. Workers who develop symptoms will be required to isolate immediately.”

There are no Nunavut residents currently working at the fly-in only mine.

The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
